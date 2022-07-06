CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Joe Biden arrived in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon to speak about assistance to working families under the American Rescue Plan.

He was joined by union workers and retirees in an afternoon press conference at the Max S. Hayes High School.

LIVE BLOG:

Joe Biden addressed the audience from the beginning saying “Hello, Cleveland!”

He immediately addressed the Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker. “The Justice Department and the local U.S. attorneys office are closely monitoring what happened.”

He told a story of the importance of unions for workers. “I’ve been a union supporter for my whole career,” he said.

Biden said today he is keeping a promise today in securing retirements for many workers across the country with the American Rescue Plan.

“We have a long way to go because of inflation,” Biden admitted. He blamed the Republicans for not being willing to get rid of the gas tax for the time being.

The president left Washington just before 1 p.m.

The American Rescue Plan’s Special Financial Assistance Program blocked benefit cuts to millions of workers under multiemployer pension plans. Find out more about the American Rescue Plan’s Special Financial Assistance Program right here.

Before the American Rescue Plan, workers and retirees participating in more than 200 multiemployer pension plans faced losing their full benefits.

In response to Biden’s visit, Republican Party of Cuyahoga County Chairman Lisa M. Stickan released a statement:

“Joe Biden has much to answer for regarding his failed policies- including skyrocketing inflation and soaring gas prices. Interesting that 2020 Biden campaign surrogates Tim Ryan and Nan Whaley are avoiding this visit despite their full support of these very same Biden policies which have negatively impacted Ohio families.”