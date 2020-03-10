Sanders, Biden cancel rallies due to coronavirus concerns

A collage of the official portraits of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Both Democratic presidential hopefuls former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders have canceled campaign rallies scheduled for Cleveland Tuesday due to coronavirus.

The Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to speak at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland Tuesday evening.

A statement from Mike Casca from the Sanders campaign reads:

Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight

Previously, the Sanders campaign was asking those who are sick or high risk to not come to the event.

Biden campaign spokesperson Kate Bedingfield issued the following statement:

In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this evening. Additional details on where the Vice President will address the press tonight are forthcoming.

Ohio’s primary is March 17.