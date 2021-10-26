COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF) is teaming up with the Cincinnati Bengals to promote “Kicking the Stigma,” a new program focused on mental health and suicide prevention.

The better the Bengals perform on the field, the more money the program will earn: For each field goal the Bengals score, OSPF will donate to $500, up to a total of $10,000, to 1in5, a Cincinnati-based suicide prevention agency.

In addition to the donation, the program will focus efforts on messages to watch for individual mental health needs while sharing the important role people can play in helping others who are struggling with a mental health crisis.

“I am very familiar with the struggles families can experience with respect to mental illness and the stigma associated with it,” said Dave Lapham, Bengals radio announcer who took part in a kickoff event Tuesday. “The Bengals are proud to join the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation on this worthy cause to raise awareness and funds to help support 1n5 and work to Kick the Stigma.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there were 1,809 lives lost to suicide in 2019 in Ohio. Adult men between 30-65 years of age account for nearly 80 percent of suicides. ODH also reports one child every 33 hours dies due to suicide.

“We want everyone to know that no one is immune to mental health challenges and work as a resource to help those in need,” said OSPF Executive Director Tony Coder in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with the Cincinnati Bengals and 1n5 to help reach those that might be struggling. Working alongside them is just another way we can help do our part in the state.”

Anyone in immediate need of help can call 1-800-273-8255 or text 4HOPE to 741-741.