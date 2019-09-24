Beatty joins call for impeachment proceedings against Trump

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty (D-3rd) has joined the call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Tuesday.

Beatty, a longtime critic of Trump, had discussed impeachment months ago, but softened her stance until Tuesday’s announcement.

A statement from Beatty’s office said new reporting on Trump’s repeated request to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son by leveraging foreign aid has prompted the change to Beatty’s stance on impeachment.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon where she is expected to announce her decision on whether to proceed with impeachment proceedings.

A longtime Pelosi ally, Beatty would likely not call for impeachment were Pelosi not heading down that path.

In an appearance ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, Pelosi sidestepped questions about whether she believed Trump’s actions were impeachable, but she said it would be wrong for the president to ask a foreign leader for help investigating Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“We don’t ask foreign governments to help us in our election,” Pelosi said.

Beatty’s statement in full reads:

“The president has time and time again lied to and mislead the American people, and the reports of his repeated pressure on the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival of a long-debunked claim represents his most serious offense to date. We all deserve to know the truth, however, The White House continues to openly defy federal law and stonewall at every turn, blocking Congress from its constitutionally mandated oversight responsibility. We are a nation of laws, but right now we have a person in the Oval Office who believes he is above the law and that government serves his political whims. That is why I am reiterating my call for impeaching the president to hold him accountable and find out all of the facts.”

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Moments before Pelosi spoke, Trump tweeted that he had authorized the release on Wednesday of a transcript of the call.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” Trump said.

An impeachment inquiry into a president in the middle of his reelection campaign is virtually certain to exacerbate the nation’s partisan divides. Trump has all but dared Democrats to take that step, confident that the specter of impeachment led by the opposition party would bolster his political support. Pelosi has shared that concern and has spent months trying to hold off liberals in her caucus pushing for impeachment.

Some Democrats have focused their outrage on the prospect that Trump offered a quid pro quo to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — the release of $400 million in military aid in exchange for dirt on Biden. Trump personally ordered his staff to freeze the aid, which had been authorized by Congress, in the days before the phone call to Zelenskiy. But he has denied tying the money to information about his possible Democratic challenger or Biden’s son.

Pelosi notably said a quid pro quo wasn’t necessary to establish an impeachable offense.

Trump has sought to implicate Biden and his son in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.