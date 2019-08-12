Autistic 21-year-old earns Scouting’s highest rank

CLEVELAND, OH (WKYC) Every year, only a small percentage of Boy Scouts earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. One of them is 21-year-old Timmy Hartgate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Timmy worked his whole life to reach that honor, and his accomplishment is unique because he has autism and is mostly non-verbal.

With the help of Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner School for Autism, Timmy’s therapists used a speech-generated device to teach him how to type words, or communicate through hitting pre-programmed replies on his iPad.

“It’s been a great experience for us to watch him learn how to communicate,” Ed told us. “They’ve gone out of their way to teach him.”

Armed with new leadership, Timmy was ready for another challenge: Finishing his Eagle Scout service project — the last step toward that top honor.