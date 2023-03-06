DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County officials and Norfolk Southern Officials provided an update after a train derailed in Springfield, sending 28 cars off the track.

At 3 p.m. on Monday, March 6, officials addressed community concerns after the incident.

This update comes two days after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, shutting down OH-41 and Bird Road. According to the company, no one was injured in the incident.

While the train was carrying hazardous material, none of the derailed cars were holding hazardous substances. a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern explained that while some tankers were involved in the derailment, none of them spilled their contents, and they were not carrying hazardous materials.

Charles Patterson, commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District explained that they are monitoring the situation and that no hazardous materials made contact with the soil, water or air around the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the incident, and Norfolk Southern explained that they are fully cooperating with the NTSB as well as conducting their own investigations.