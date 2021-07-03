Attorney: Ohio priest to plead guilty to child sex charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — A defense attorney for a Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest says his client intends to plead guilty to federal charges involving the sexual exploitation of children and child pornography.

Attorney Robert Dixon filed a motion Thursday saying Robert McWilliams will plead guilty to charges without a plea agreement.

McWilliams was accused by prosecutors in an indictment of posing online as a female to persuade boys to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves and threatening to tell their parents if they did not send more images. Some boys McWilliams targeted belonged to parishes where he served.