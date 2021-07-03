Attorney: Ohio priest to plead guilty to child sex charges

Ohio News
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A defense attorney for a Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest says his client intends to plead guilty to federal charges involving the sexual exploitation of children and child pornography.

Attorney Robert Dixon filed a motion Thursday saying Robert McWilliams will plead guilty to charges without a plea agreement.

McWilliams was accused by prosecutors in an indictment of posing online as a female to persuade boys to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves and threatening to tell their parents if they did not send more images. Some boys McWilliams targeted belonged to parishes where he served.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Forecast: July 3, 2021

NBC4 at 11pm

End to Operation Steady Resolve

J. D. Vance running for Senate

NBC4 community garden

Crew fans preparing

More Local News