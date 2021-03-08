Attorney: Foltz family “will eventually know the truth” in death of son at Bowling Green

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The family of a Buckeye Valley High School graduate who died in an alleged hazing accident said it will eventually know the truth of what happened to their son.

A statement Monday from the family’s attorney, Sean Alto of Cooper & Elliott, called Stone Foltz’s death a tragedy and that the family “will eventually know the truth.”

“We are actively investigating the facts of the case and will be interviewing witnesses and gathering information to figure out exactly what happened on March 4,” Alto said in the statement.

Foltz was a 2019 graduate of Buckeye Valley and a student at Bowling Green State University.

The university said it was working with law enforcement investigating Pi Kappa Alpha in what the fraternity’s parent organization called “an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event” that left officials “horrified and outraged.”

The parent organization said the case involved “a student and an unreported new member” of the Delta Beta chapter. The Toledo Blade reports that the term refers to someone who has not gone through the initiation process, and the student was seeking to join the fraternity commonly known as “Pike.”

“No family is ever prepared to say goodbye, especially under these circumstances,” Alto said in his statement. “The Foltz family has been heartened by the outpouring of support, and we ask every to keep showing respect and consideration in their time of grief.”

The statement adds that interview requests will not be granted by the family at this time.

“Despite their unbearable sadness, the Foltz family agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life.”

Pi Kappa Alpha has been placed on interim suspension and is not currently recognized as a registered Bowling Green State University student organization.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mentioned Foltz’s death during his briefing Monday, saying he supports efforts being made to pass stringent anti-hazing legislation.

Ohio mourns the death of @bgsu student Stone Foltz, who died as a result of alleged hazing. His tragic and senseless death should remind us all of the moral imperative for us to drive hazing out of this state. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 8, 2021