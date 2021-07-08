Attenuator protects road crew, driver in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODT) shows how an attenuator saved lives.

Wednesday, an overnight road crew working on I-475 around Toledo, Ohio was protected by an attenuator. The device looks like a bizarre trailer and is designed to absorb the impact of a vehicle hitting from behind.

That is what happened overnight in Northwest Ohio, and it worked.

“Luckily, the crew and driver were all able to walk away from the crash,” wrote ODT on its social media page.

The ODT wants to remind drivers to move over in work zones because it is the law, and it will protect drivers and workers.

