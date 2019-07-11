Athens County man facing multiple child porn charges

A 37-year-old man is facing child porn charges after authorities searched a home in Athens County, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Copeland, of Guysville, was arrested and charged on Thursday with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and having weapons under disability after officials executed a search at 7062 State Route 329 as part of an ongoing investigation, officials said.

The search was executed by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Copeland was transported to Southeastern Regional Jail without incident.

More charges are expected, officials said.

“We will never stop being active in protecting innocent children,” officials said.