MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — At least one person was injured Monday when a building collapsed in Butler County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment building near the corner of Cribbs Avenue and South Main Street in Middletown, WLWT reported.

Several apartments are affected. At least one person is injured.

Authorities have shut down all gas and electricity to the building, and South Main Street has been closed in the area.