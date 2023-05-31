CINCINNATI (WCMH) — At least four people were shot in Cincinnati’s Over the Rhine district near the downtown section of the city Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m., where four people were shot and another suffered from a graze wound. Three people were taken to the hospital.

Reports say the victims were a man in his 20s and three children aged 10, 14, and 15 are being treated at UC Medical Center

There is no word on the victims’ conditions or what led to the shooting.

There is no suspect information available.