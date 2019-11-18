Ashland University in Ohio freezing tuition for new freshmen

Breaking News
ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Ashland University is joining the list of Ohio campuses that freeze tuition for incoming freshmen to lock in that cost for four years.

University President Carlos Campo says in a statement that the change will help to keep tuition affordable and maintain the value of a student’s financial aid or renewable scholarships throughout their career at the private school in north-central Ohio.

Ashland’s tuition freeze starts with on-campus undergraduates entering the school next fall.

Ohio’s 13 public undergraduate universities all have tuition guarantee programs.

