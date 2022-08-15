AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two Akron firefighters were injured early Monday when a house exploded while they were battling a fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Winton Ave. just before 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found flames in the back of the home. Moments later, the house exploded.

“As soon as they walked through the door that’s what happened,” said Public Information Officer, Lt. Tim Morrison.

Morrison said two firefighters were injured in the blast and taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. One has already been released. Morrison said both firefighters are expected to be okay.

FOX 8 spoke with the homeowner on the scene, who said he was not home at the time. He said he was in Cleveland celebrating his birthday.

It’s not clear what started the blaze or caused the explosion. Crews are investigating.

The gas company was on the scene to shut off the gas to the home.

