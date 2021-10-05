COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As one set of Ohio’s new redistricting maps is being challenged in court, lawmakers are now tasked with drawing Ohio’s Congressional maps.

So far, however, little progress has been made and the clock is ticking.

Ohio’s State Senate and House district maps passed with a party-line vote and are now being challenged in court.

As for the Congressional maps, state lawmakers have already missed one deadline.

The Redistricting Commission has until the end of October, but so are, there are no meetings scheduled.

Commission member and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said they need to do better.

“That work has to start now,” he said. “For us to wait much longer to get together as a commission is not a good idea. We need to get that process underway.”

“At this point, I think it’s possible that Ohio’s Congressional map ends up before the Ohio Supreme Court as well, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Jen Miller, director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

A spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine said his office is working on reconvening the commission, but there is no hearing scheduled as of Tuesday.