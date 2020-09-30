Arrests made during demonstrations in Cleveland ahead of debate

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There were a few planned protests in Cleveland for the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The candidates faced for the first time Tuesday night at the Samson Pavilion at the Health Education Campus for Case Western Reserve University at the Cleveland Clinic.

Members of SEIU District 1199 demonstrated in support of Biden in the area of East 89th Street and Chester Avenue, at the perimeter of the debate location.

“You know, I think if people want trouble, they should keep to Twitter where it started. We don’t need that out here on the streets. People out here want to have their voices heard. There’s plenty of space in Cleveland for people with differing viewpoints, but still be respectful of each other. There’s no need for conflict. Everyone has their say and the final say will be on Election Day,” said Anthony Caldwell with SEIU.

At the Wade Oval in University Circle, a number of organizations came together in a protest for black lives and climate justice beginning at 5 p.m. There were signs that said, “Human rights are not up for debate,” “If you’re not livid, you’re not listening” and “Environmental justice for all.”

Black Lives Matter protesters gather in Wade Park to protest for Black lives and against U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The debate, hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. This is the first of three planned debates between President Trump and former Vice President, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)









Alex McFadden wanted to make sure her voice was heard. The 25-year-old has been on dialysis for three years and is undergoing a kidney transplant on Wednesday.

“It’s really important for me to get out here and speak my voice,” McFadden said. “Right now, I think there is a huge problem in our country with the overpowering of police departments. I think they have a lot of responsibilities that they should not have. I think there are large groups of minorities that are not being respected the way they should.”

After a series of speakers, the group marched down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. and returned to the oval around 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland police announced Tuesday evening that approximately four people were arrested during demonstrations. The city of Cleveland plans to hold a news conference to discuss what transpired Wednesday at 1 p.m.

