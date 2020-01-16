Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. for making contact with officer

Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham (13) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for making contact with an officer.

According to NOLA.com, an arrest warrant for simple battery was issued for Beckham after video surfaced showing him allegedly slapping the backside of an officer that was questioning LSU players in the locker room after the Tigers won the national championship game.

WDSU reports a judge signed the arrest warrant for Beckham’s arrest Thursday morning.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

The Cleveland Browns issued a statement in regards to the warrant stating:

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

Statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. incident: pic.twitter.com/7cN3jOLCj6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2020

The NCAA is also investigating whether Beckham gave LSU players cash after the win.

LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out “novelty bills” to players after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said.