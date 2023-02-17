WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 20 crews responded to the scene of a large fire at an apartment complex in Willoughby Friday morning, according to Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar.

The fire is at the Chagrin Riverwalk complex on Mentor Avenue between Erie Street and Kirtland Road.

Ungar, who is at the scene, said no one was inside the building when the fire started. He said the fire was found throughout the building.

Ungar said their main concern was making sure the surrounding buildings didn’t catch fire.

Ungar told Fox 8 crews that it is hard to tell at this point what exactly started the fire in the four-story apartment building.

“Because the building is under construction it’s hard to tell what exactly started the fire. The fortunate part about it is that nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire,” Ungar said.

Ungar did say buildings in that area were evacuated and people who were in nearby apartments were moved to the complex’s community center.

“Please use caution and an alternate route,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno Facebook page says.

Willoughby Fine Arts did close for the day. Andrew Osbourne Academy was also advised to close down.

