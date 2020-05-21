Another 46,000 apply for unemployment in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — More than 46,000 more unemployment claims were filed in Ohio during the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending on May 16, 46,062 initial jobless claims in the state were to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last nine weeks is at 1,215,756, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years, according to the ODJFS.

Roughly 38.6 million people in the United States have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The ODJFS says it has distributed more than $2.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 619,000 claimants, over the last nine weeks.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 92% have been processed, with less than 8% pending.

In addition, more than 161,000 Ohioans have applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and ODJFS has issued more than $21 million in PUA payments.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.