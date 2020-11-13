Another 21,000 initial jobless claims filed in Ohio during the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were more than 21,000 initial jobless claims filed in Ohio during the past week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 21,868 initial jobless claims were filed in the state in the week ending November 7.

That number was 252,347 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 34 weeks is 1,850,676, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Ohioans filed 260,855 continued jobless claims last week, which was 515,447 fewer than the peak earlier this year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

In addition, 242,709 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week. Over the last 34 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.2 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 839,000 Ohioans.

According to the ODJFS, of the more than 1 million applications it has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $6.9 billion in PUA payments to more than 671,000 PUA claimants.