‘Andre’s Law’ would require officer body cams, give use-of-force limits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Legislation regarding the use of body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras by peace officers has been introduced by State Rep. Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus).

The proposed law also addresses use of excessive force by peace officers, and the public release of body-worn camera or dashboard camera recordings when there is an allegation of peace officer misconduct.

The legislation, known as Andre’s Law (HB) 367 was introduced on Thursday. It has yet to be assigned a committee, according to a press release from Jarrells’ office. It was named for Andre Hill, who was shot four times by a former Columbus police officer.

“There needs to be requirements in place that serve as proactive versus reactive measures when it comes to potential officer-involved misconduct. It is important to be able to provide transparency for the families who are affected by officer-involved shootings so that everyone is held accountable,” said Rep. Jarrells in a media statement.

Rep. Jarrells and current Franklin County Commissioner Erica C. Crawley developed the bill following the killing of Andre Hill by Columbus Police while he was holding a cell phone in December 2020. The officer who shot Andre Hill did not have his body camera turned on during the incident, leaving the community with many questions as to what led to this killing. Jarrells and Crawley worked with many agencies and members of the community to draft the legislation, the media statement said.

House Bill 367 would implement the following procedures, according to a media release: