An additional 35,000 file for unemployment in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 1.3 million people have filed for unemployment in the last three months.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending on June 6, 35,430 initial jobless claims were filed in the state.

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 12 weeks stands at 1,327,843, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last 12 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $3.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 686,000 claimants.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, nearly 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending, according to the ODJFS.

In addition, ODJFS says it has issued more than $1.5 billion in PUA payments to more than 204,000 claimants.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.