JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for 5-year-old Ana Grace Burke.

Thursday night, Jackson Township Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for the little girl.

Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

According to police, she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m.

She was last seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Dr. NW around 6:15 p.m. with Jonathan Lee Stinnett, police say.

Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

He may be driving a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar SW minivan with Michigan license plates EHL7187.

Ana Grace is 3’9”, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs around 55 lbs.

Stinnett is a white male, around 5’10”, 180 lbs., hazel eyes and brown hair.

According to police, Stinnett is an “associate” of the child’s family.

Jonathan Stinnett and Ana Grace Burke at park before disappearance, Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

Police say Stinnett and Ana Grace went to a park near the child’s home and haven’t been seen since.

Stinnett recently moved to Jackson Township and police say he had plans to move away soon.

Call 911 if you see the little girl, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).

If you have any information that can help police, call (330)832-1553 to speak to Jackson Township detectives.