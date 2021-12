TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in northeast Ohio have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old boy.

According to the Ohio Amber Alert system, the child, Rahkor M. Parker was taken from his mother’s home in Niles, at about 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, by the suspect, Rayvon V. Parker, 23.

Rayvon is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shortly after issuing the alert, police canceled it. No other information was released.