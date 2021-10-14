HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a one-year old child missing from Hamilton County in the city of Sharonville.

The alert was issued Thursday by the Sharonville Police Department for the following counties in the region: Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland, and Warren.

According to a release, the child was abducted around 1:26 p.m. from the 1100 block of Chester Rd.

The child’s name is Dalieah Jordan and the suspect is 23-year old Brian Roseberry. The vehicle involved is a black 2004 Honda Accord that’s missing a front bumper and has an OH plate with number JCE 1394.

Anyone who sees the child, suspect, or vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).