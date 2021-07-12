AMBER Alert canceled; 2-year-old found safe

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The City of East Cleveland has canceled the AMBER Alert and the child is safe after a black SUV pulled up to the mother’s residence and left the child in the driveway.

Police say earlier today the 2-year-old was in the back seat of a white, 2010 Ford Fusion when the suspect drove away with the car in the 16000 block of Elderwood going toward Coit Avenue.

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Gerald Toney, is the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Gerald Toney

The car was stolen from the driveway with the toddler in the backseat.

Police say no arrest has been made and the Ford Fusion has not been located.

