Amber Alert canceled for 12-year-old child from Cleveland

UPDATE: A statewide amber alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Cleveland has been canceled.

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child from Cleveland.

Kenyatta Nalls, 12, was last seen in a vehicle at West 45th Street and Eichorn Avenue in Cleveland Friday.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, Kenyatta was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat when two unknown males took the vehicle, WJW reported.

Kenyatta is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Kenyatta was last seen wearing a red shirt with black pants.

In connection with Kenyatta’s disappearance, police are searching for a black man wearing a blue jacket and hat who may be driving a 2008 silver Saturn Vue with a temporary tag J379263.