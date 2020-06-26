Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old child from Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN (WCMH) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old child from Youngstown.

Nova Sheridan is a Black female, approximately 2-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She has birthmarks on the bridge of her nose and her left arm, and was last seen in a diaper.

The suspect’s name is Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan. He is a Black male, 23, approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2008 Volvo S60 with OH plate number K418739.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.