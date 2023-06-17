CLEVELAND (WJW) — An amber alert was canceled late Saturday night after police say two missing kids were found safe in Waterloo, Indiana.

The alert was issued just after 7:45 p.m. when a mother failed to give her two kids over to children and family services Saturday, Cleveland police said.

At the time, police said biological mother Christian Salinas, 34, “made multiple threats to harm the children,” and that the kids were in danger.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

The children, a boy and a girl, are 5 years old and 8 months old. Police believe the father of the kids, Andrew Lopez, may have been an accomplice in the matter. Before the kids found out of state, they were last seen on the 1400 block of West 98th Street, police said.

Andrew Lopez. Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Those who may have seen the mother and her children were asked to call 911.

Police did not say if anyone was being charged in the matter or if the parents were with the children when they were found.