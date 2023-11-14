COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Amazon has announced another massive investment in the state of Ohio.

The company said on Tuesday it is planning to build three new solar farms as part of new renewable energy projects. These farms will be built in Crawford, Champaign, and Fayette counties, increasing the total of Amazon solar projects in Ohio to 21.

“These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses, and boost the local tax base, which are all part of Amazon’s broader commitment to become a more sustainable company,” said Nat Sahlstrom, head of energy, water and sustainability for Amazon Web Services in a statement.

This investment is just another in a recent uptick for Ohio from big technology companies. Earlier this year Amazon announced a $7.8 billion investment to build out its data center presence in central Ohio by the end of the decade. The company lists nearly two dozen fulfillment and sortation centers and delivery stations located in the state.

Amazon said it plans to power these operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. By the end of last year, the company said 90% of electricity used to power its operations was from renewable energy.