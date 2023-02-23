EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents who need water can continue going to the Way Station in East Palestine. It just got another big delivery.

This time it’s 1,400 cases of bottled water from Amazon. The company says it’s coming from its Pittsburgh and Cleveland sites.

“We have seen individuals calling us from all over the country and making donations through Amazon, Sam’s Club, Costco, Walmart, you name it,” said Chaney Nexbeth, a spokesperson for the Way Station. “Others are just showing up in pickup trucks with supplies for the residents of this city.”

The Way Station said they’ve been seeing a lot of generosity.

“It just goes to show you that when tragedy strikes a community, neighbors and friends come together to support them, and that’s what we try to do here at Amazon — support our families, be a good neighbor and give back to the community that welcomes us,” said Sam Fisher, a spokesperson for Amazon.”

Based on what they’ve seen before, the shipment of water will be gone in about two hours.