Alliance police arrest man accused of yelling racial slur at woman after early morning hit-and-run

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Police have arrested a suspect involved in an early morning hit-and-run who was seen on video allegedly yelling a racial slur at a woman in Alliance on Tuesday.

The Alliance Police Department says it happened around 8 a.m. at Sawburg and State streets.

The woman posted video of the incident on Facebook alleging a man hit her car and drove off. In the video, as the man left the scene, she says he yelled the n-word. The woman followed him to a nearby parking lot, where in another video she says he yelled “white [expletive] power.”

“He was about to take something out of his glove box, but his girlfriend stopped him. They took off again smh I can’t believe this just happened,” the woman wrote in the Facebook post.

A sergeant with the Alliance Police Department tells WKYC the incident is under investigation.

Police confirmed the man’s arrest Thursday morning.

