Additional 42,000 people file for unemployment in Ohio

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. – The government reported Thursday that another 5.2 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits, taking the four-week total to 22 million, a staggering figure in a downturn that economists say presents the country with its most severe outlook since the Great Depression of the 1930s. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — More than 42,000 more unemployment claims were filed in Ohio during the last week.

These numbers come one day after Director of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Kim Hall testified to the Ohio House Ways and Means Committee on the unemployment system.

According to the ODJFS, for the week ending on May 23, 42,363 initial jobless claims in the state were reported to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. That’s 4,500 less than the week prior.

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 10 weeks is 1,257,838 which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years, according to the ODJFS.

Roughly 41 million people in the United States have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The ODJFS says it has distributed more than $3.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 644,000 claimants, over the last 10 weeks.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 92% have been processed, with less than 8% pending.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.