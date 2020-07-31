ACLU, Ohio Democratic Party file separate lawsuits against state’s voting procedures ahead of election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — Voting-rights groups and Democrats have filed separate lawsuits in Ohio aimed at making voting easier this November amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law sued Friday on behalf of voting rights groups and an individual, arguing that Ohio has an unconstitutional signature-matching requirement for ballots applications and ballots.

“Record numbers of Ohioans will vote by mail in the November 2020 election. But the patchwork of signature-matching processes across our state is incredibly subjective and fraught with error. On top of this, voters don’t get adequate notice or opportunity to fix their supposed mismatches. This will disenfranchise tremendous numbers of people,” said Freda Levenson, legal director of the ACLU of Ohio.

Another lawsuit Friday by the Ohio Democratic Party seeks to compel Ohio’s Republican secretary of state to accept absentee ballot applications electronically.

“In 2020, when we have all of this technology available that allows people to conduct so many activities securely online, voters should not have to choose between their health or their right to vote,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. “Secretary of State Frank LaRose says that he supports online absentee ballot applications. However, he claims — inaccurately, as we lay out in our lawsuit — that he requires legislative action to allow county boards of elections to accept them. We hope he will agree with our suit that electronic applications from voters must be accepted per Ohio law that is already in place. We hope LaRose won’t fight us in court over something that is so helpful to voters during this pandemic — something that he says he supports.

Democrats argue existing Ohio law authorizes him to make the switch.