ACLU files suit, says new Ohio legislative maps are ‘extreme partisan gerrymander’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says they are suing the Ohio Redistricting Commission over the newly drawn legislative maps of Ohio.

The ACLU says the maps are “an extreme partisan gerrymander.”

The Ohio Redistricting Commission finalized State Senate and House maps last week, but several people have called the maps gerrymandered and unfair to voters. Ohio has a long history of gerrymandering, with the last congressional map being declared unconstitutional.

More than 100 advocates and citizens rallied near the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to draw fair maps.

