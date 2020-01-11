1  of  2
Live Now
NFL Division Playoff — Vikings vs. 49ers Tracking winter thunderstorms

About 1,000 people without gas after leak near Mansfield

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbia Gas working to make sure gas service remains uninterrupted

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WMCH) — Approximately 1,000 people are without gas after a leak was discovered in Mansfield Saturday.

According to Columbia Gas, a mechanical failure led to a gas leak near Route 42 and Hanley Road near the Town Border station, which is where the company receives its gas supply before it is distributed.

In order to make the necessary repairs, about 1,000 customers will be without gas.

There is no timeline for when the service will be restored.

Columbia Gas officials will visit all of the properties affected and turn off the gas at the meter. Once repairs are complete, the company will turn the gas back on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools