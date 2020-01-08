9-year-old DPS student among those killed in Pennsylvania bus crash

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township early Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020. Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said. (WPIX TV via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 9-year-old girl who was killed in the bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was a Dayton Public Schools student, a spokesperson confirmed to 2 NEWS.

Jaremy Vazquez, who was one of the five people who died in the crash, was a fourth-grade student at Ruskin Elementary School in Dayton. Vazquez was on the bus that was traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey to Cincinnati.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli released a statement.

The Dayton Public School District and members of the Ruskin Elementary school family, where Jaremy Vazquez attended, are deeply saddened at the news of her passing. Jaremy was a fourth-grade student. Grief counselors were at Ruskin Elementary on Monday and Tuesday for students and staff. Elizabeth Lolli, Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools

At least 60 people were also injured in the crash, which happened on a rural stretch of highway about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The other victims include the 58-year-old bus driver, Shuang Qing Feng, of Queens, another passenger, Eileen Zelis Aria, 35, of the Bronx, and two UPS drivers, Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 49, according to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office.

