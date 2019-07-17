9-year-old boy pulled from creek dies in ‘apparent drowning’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy pulled from a creek in Cincinnati has died in an “apparent drowning.”

Assistant fire chief Anson Turley with the Cincinnati Fire Department said he was driving by Mill Creek around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was flagged down by children screaming that someone had “gone under.”

Turley says the boy was found unresponsive in about 8 feet of water. He was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday night.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the boy as Kingdesmond Jennings, of Covington, Kentucky. A coroner’s report lists the death as an “apparent drowning.”

Turley said the boy was among several children playing in the creek when he disappeared beneath the water.

