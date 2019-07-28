Breaking News
Bicyclist struck, killed at Ironman Triathlon Race

8 injured in crash between school bus, SUV

State News

by: WDTN

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON – Multiple injuries have been reported in a crash between a school bus and SUV.

According to regional dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 4:19 pm at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Dartmouth Drive in Dayton.

Dayton Police say 8 people were transported to a Dayton area hospital for injuries, including five children. There is no word on the severity of any injuries.

20 people were on the bus in total.

Police are still working to find out where the bus was head at the time of the crash.

The intersection of Salem Avenue and Dartmouth Drive will remain closed as an RTA police hit during the crash is fixed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools