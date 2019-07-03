72-year-old woman killed in Logan County house fire ID’d

DE GRAFF, Ohio (WDTN) — A 72-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a house fire in Logan County.

Sharon Lease died after a fire erupted just before 10 p.m. at 106 N. Koke Street, near East Miami Street in the Village of De Graff, according to the Bellefontaine Examiner,

Lease’s daughter, Linda Simpson, and her 12-year-old granddaughter left the residence to go to the store at around 9:30 pm. While they were out, Simpson feared she left a stove or oven on as they were getting ready to cook chicken wings.

When Simpson returned, she found the house filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. They attempted to enter the home through the front and back doors, however, they were unable to enter due to the heat and smoke.

After screaming for help, others came and assisted in entering the home, however, the smoke was still too much.

De Graff, Quincy, and Bellefontaine Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

When firefighters arrived the home was fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Lease had multiple health issues and was basically immobile, Simpson said.

The Bellefontaine Examiner contributed to this report.