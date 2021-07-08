$7.5 million coming to ensure clean drinking water for rural Ohioans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will be investing $7.5 million in Ohio’s rural water and wastewater infrastructure. The money is a portion of $307 million that USDA is investing in water infrastructure nationwide.

According to the announcement made Thursday, the money will benefit nearly 9,400 residents.

“Upgrading infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management will improve public health in our rural Ohio communities,” said Beth Huhn, Ohio’s acting director for USDA Rural Development. “USDA is investing in our small towns and cities that need it most – to help them build back better and stronger than ever before.”

The improvement program is financed through the USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which serves rural areas with 10,000 or fewer residents. Improvements include ensuring clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage, according to the USDA.

