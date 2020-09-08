COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The search for missing 3-year-old Braylen Noble continues Tuesday.

He was reported missing around noon Friday. His mother said he may have fallen from the third-floor apartment’s window because the screen was pushed out.

Braylen is nonverbal and has autism. He was last seen wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse shirt.

“If you want to just drop him off somewhere, please drop him off to the police station, you can drop him off here. Call my phone,” Dajnae Cox said, according to NBC 24.

“I know he’s crying, I know you can’t get him to stop crying. He’s being picky, he’s not eating and even if he’s scared I won’t be mad. Please just drop him off to me. I just want him home. That’s it.”

There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to his recovery.

Meanwhile, volunteers are searching near where Braylen went missing. Monday, they walked an area along Swan Creek looking for any sign of the child.

Anyone with information regarding Braylen’s location is asked to call 419-255-1111 or 911.