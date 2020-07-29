I-Team: Sources say family found dead in Elyria home appears to be murder-suicide

State News

by: fox8webcentral and Peggy Gallek

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team the deaths of five family members inside an Elyria home appears to be a murder-suicide. The Lorain County Coroner’s Office will make the official ruling.

Elyria police said they are investigating after finding the family members deceased in their home Wednesday morning. I-Team sources said the victims include three children.

According to a release from police, officers responded to a home on Willow Park Road at 8:11 a.m. for a well-being check of the residents.

During that time, police said it was discovered that the family was dead inside the home.

The Elyria Police Detective Bureau and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Police said additional information will be released at a later date. The names of the deceased are not being released until family members are notified.

