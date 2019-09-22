4 bodies found in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — Four badly decomposed bodies were found inside of a Cleveland home Saturday night.

Police found the bodies in a bedroom after neighbors reported a foul odor at 3618 E. 144th St., a home that had been boarded up due to drug activity, according to WKYC.

A gun was found in the home.

Police suspect the victims have been dead in the home for some time due to the condition of the bodies.

Officials also said it’s difficult to identify the victims because the bodies are so badly decomposed, according to WKYC.