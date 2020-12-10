36,000 Ohioans file initial unemployment claims in the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were more than 36,000 initial unemployment claims in Ohio during the past week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, in the week ending Dec. 5, there were 36,327 initial jobless claims in the state.

This was 237,888 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 38 weeks is 1,969,894, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

The ODJFS says Ohioans filed 271,518 continued jobless claims last week, which was 504,784 fewer than the peak earlier this year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. There was also 253,598 Ohioans who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Over the last 38 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 859,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 95% have been processed, with about 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $7.2 billion in PUA payments to more than 727,000 Ohioans.