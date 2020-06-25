34,000 file for unemployment in Ohio as claims continue to decline

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family services says unemployment claims in the state have declined for the eighth straight week.

According to the ODJFS, 34,553 initial jobless claims were reported to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

Those who remain jobless filed 314,744 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April, states the ODJFS.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 14 weeks stands at 1,395,184, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last 14 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $4.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 716,000 claimants.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending.

In addition, ODJFS says it has issued more than $2.8 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 332,000 claimants.