31 arrested in Ohio child sex sting

A week of midsummer weather will come to an end, after temperatures peaked in the low 90s Tuesday in central Ohio for the first time this year. Showers and storms will increase in coverage and intensity early this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for eastern portions of central Ohio.

Several rounds of showers and storms will move through Ohio this afternoon ahead of cold front sagging south across Ohio, as low pressure tracks across eastern Canada. The threat of strong storms will be lessened by clouds by cloud cover, but gusty winds and possibly small hail will accompany a few of the stronger cells.