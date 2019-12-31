3 people plead not guilty to charges in connection to 10-year-old’s death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The three people who were arrested and charged in connection with the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins pleaded not guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

Al-Mutahan McLean, 30, of Dayton, pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape, two counts of felonious assault (serious harm), and four counts of endangering children. McClean was Collins’ father.

McClean’s girlfriend, Amanda Hinze, and Hinze’s sister, Jennifer Ebert, both pleaded not guilty to four counts of endangering children.

Dayton Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Kensington Drive in Dayton for an unresponsive 10-year-old boy on Dec. 13 at around 2:30 pm. The boy, identified as Takoda Collins, had multiple bruises and cuts all over his body when he was taken to Dayton Children’s where he died.

Through interviews, officials learned Collins had been the victim of “extreme abuse for an extended amount of time” at the hand of his father, McLean. Collins had also been locked naked in an attic “with no access to the outside or other people for an extended amount of time.”

McClean, Hinze, and Ebert are all expected to be in court again on Jan. 15.