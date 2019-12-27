2 kids, 2 adults who died in fiery Christmas Day crash in Dayton identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people are dead, including two children, after a Christmas Day crash in Dayton. Dayton police said three people were pronounced dead scene and one died after being transported to the hospital.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash just before 11:00 AM on Abbey Avenue just north of US-35. The car involved was a Dodge Avenger, Dayton Police Lt. James Mullins said Thursday.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger released the names of the four fatalities Thursday afternoon. The four have been identified as:

49-year-old Renee D. Jones Blevins

28-year-old Quaishia M. D. Jones

10-year-old Tae’Kwaun Jones

5-year-old Mae’lah Jones

Four people remain hospitalized in in critical condition. A total of eight people were in the car at the time of the crash. The ages of eight people involved are: 49, 28, 12, 10, 5, 5, 2, and 1 years old. Lt. Mullins said that it appears everyone in the car was related.

A 911 caller told dispatchers she saw a vehicle zig-zagging down the street before coming to a crashing stop.

“This car is on fire. It’s split into two. It just hit a tree. They need help right now. Somebody just helped somebody out of the car. These people need help,” the caller said.

One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Lt. Mullins said that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly as high as 70 mph in the 35 mph zone.