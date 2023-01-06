YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people are dead after a car they were in was riddled with bullets about 11 p.m. on Interstate 680 North.

A female passenger died on her way to the hospital while the male driver was dead at the scene. The car they were driving came to a stop on the freeway just before the Belle Vista Avenue exit.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the detective bureau said the car was severely damaged by gunfire. Casings were scattered for a 75-yard stretch of the freeway.

“It looks like someone assassinated these two,” he said.

These are the first two homicides of the year. Last year Youngstown had 22 homicides.